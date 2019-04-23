NORMA JEAN WEBSTER

WHEELERSBURG — Norma Jean Webster, 83, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of Clarktown, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Concord Nursing Home in Wheelersburg. Norma was born October 6, 1935 a daughter of the late Ralph and Beula Breech.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Webster.

She is survived by many cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentuckt is in charge of the arrangements.