Service Information
Crockett L Reed Funeral Home
258 Biggs Ln
South Shore, KY
41175
(606)-932-2021
Obituary
Print

Norma Webster

  |   Visit Guest Book

NORMA JEAN WEBSTER

WHEELERSBURG — Norma Jean Webster, 83, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of Clarktown, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Concord Nursing Home in Wheelersburg. Norma was born October 6, 1935 a daughter of the late Ralph and Beula Breech.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Webster.

She is survived by many cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentuckt is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.