LOUISVILLE — Norman Eugene Adkins, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Louisville. Norman was born January 18, 1932 in South Shore, a son of the late Everett and Viola Hardin Adkins.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Adkins, one daughter, Nancy Adkins, two sisters, Elizabeth Hale and Mary Payton and two brothers, Chester Adkins and Phillip Adkins.

He is survived by three sons, Bill (Theresa) Adkins of Louisville, Kentucky, Tim (Yolanda) Adkins of Louisville, Kentucky and James (Missi) Adkins of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, one daughter, Leslie Bodine of Louisville, Kentucky, one stepdaughter, Jinna Mills of Louisville, Kentucky, one brother, Cecil (Sharon) Adkins of South Shore, Kentucky, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.