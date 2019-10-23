PEEBLES — Norman E Cox, 90, of Peebles, passed away on October 22, 2019, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Norman was born in Stout, Ohio, on August 10, 1929, the son of Roy and Dorothy (Hoskins) Cox. After serving in the US Army, Norman worked as a sawmill operator. He attended Burns Chapel.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul and Edgar Cox and sister Marilyn Smith. He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Jones) Cox; a son, Kyle (Melissa) Cox, and a daughter, Kelly DeLong; a grandson, Trever Cox; a great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Cox; and a sister, Shelby Kratzer, of Otway.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM, October 25, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with burial at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from 11 AM until 1 PM, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.