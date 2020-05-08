PORTSMOUTH - Octavia Emberlin Jade Taylor Moore, four-month old infant daughter of Amanda Jenkins and Matthew Moore of Portsmouth passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 24, 2019 in Portsmouth. Besides her parents she is survived by six brothers, Brandon Burchett, Skylar Burchett, Zaden Moore, Matthew Moore, Dominique Moore, and Jaxon Collins; three sisters, Maddison Jenkins, McKenna Mayberry, and Mariah Lore; grandmothers, Tamela Stiltner of Portsmouth and Wilma Faulk of South Webster; aunts and uncles, Cayla, Anthony, Roger, Melissa, Ricky, Michelle, and Roger. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jerry Burchett and Roger Taylor. Private services will be held for the family with interment at Blackfork Cemetery. Arrangements are being taken care of by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Fond memories of Octavia and expressions of condolence for the family may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.