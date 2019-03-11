OLLIE KATHERINE HARR

SCIOTOVILLE — Ollie Katherine Harr, 84, of Sciotoville, OH., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bennington Glenn Nursing and Rehab center in Marengo, OH. She was born in July 28, 1934 in Garrison, KY., a daughter of the late J.D. McCleese and Mary Brown McCleese.

She was a Homemaker and enjoyed sewing.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Ralph S. Harr Sr., whom passed away December 9, 2003, six sisters and six brothers.

Surviving are two sons Timothy L. Harr of Sciotoville, OH., and Ralph S. (Kelly) Harr of Mt. Gilead, OH., one brother Eugene McCleese of Garrison, KY., four grandchildren Melissa Wright, Amanda Harr, Felicia Miller, Jessica Moren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Rev. Bob Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Collier Memorial Gardens in South Portsmouth, KY. Friends may call at the Roberson Funeral Home Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and one hour until the service hour on Wednesday.

