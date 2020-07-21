WHEELERSBURG - Orlea W. Whitley, Jr., age 88, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born on October 10, 1931 in Portsmouth to Orlea and Sally (Smith) Sr. Orlea worked for over 30 years for Martin Marietta as a welding supervisor, retiring in 1998. He continued working as a boilermaker after that. He enjoyed flying his own plane, collected coins, and was a Reds and Buckeyes fan. Orlea also played mandolin and guitar locally with the Bonser Run Bluegrass Boys. While living in California in the 60's, he was an avid beekeeper, and prior to that was a Golden Gloves boxer. He was a member of Christ Sanctuary in Sciotoville.

Orlea is survived by two sons, Dale (Karen) Whitley, and Tim Whitley, both of Wheelersburg; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way; one sister, Rosemary Kelly of Sciotoville. In addition to his parents, Orlea was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2016; a son, Randy in infancy; three brothers, Lowell, Russell, and Donald Whitley; four sisters, Verla Conrad, Lucille Jenkins, Maxine Clifford, and Juanita Holbrook.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday July 24, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Danny Deck officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Due to the current national and local health advisories, social distancing and masks are recommended. Fond memories of Orlea and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.