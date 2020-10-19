1/2
Oscar Swords
PORTSMOUTH-Oscar Lee Swords, 86, of Portsmouth, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born December 12, 1933 in Friendship to the late Oscar and Frances Louise (Shaw) Swords.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Korean War as a Gunner's Mate. Oscar was a union Pipefitter and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Swords, a daughter, Brenda Swords and his siblings; Robert Swords, Dorothy Brantley, and JoAnn Church.

He is survived by his four children; Jeff Swords (Susan) of Portsmouth, Steve Swords of Portsmouth, Gary Swords (Brandy) of Chillicothe, and Tammy Swords of Portsmouth, six grandchildren; Jeffrey Swords (Michelle), Gregory Swords (Charlotte), Brad Swords, Christopher Yoder, Sean Yoder, and Amy Reed, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY with military rites being provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23.

Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
