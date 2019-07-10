OTIS R. BROOKS

SEBRING — Otis R. Brooks, age 82, a longtime resident of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home, after a long illness of Mesothelioma. He was the developer of Fort Hills Estates. He had a vision to create a community where everyone knew their neighbor. He was a plumber, a pipe fitter, a home builder, a sawmill owner, a pilot, a farmer, a horseman, a boat builder and restorer, and an avid fisherman. He traveled all 50 states in addition to England, Ireland, Australia, N. Zealand & the Mediterranean. He and his wife, Judy, retired in 1997, to Lake Cumberland, in Monticello, Kentucky, and Lake Jackson, in Sebring, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas A. and Clyde Brooks. He is survived by two sisters, Patricia Fowler of Powhatan, Virginia, and Joyce K. (Don) MaHoney of Amelia Court House, Virginia.

He left behind his loving wife, Judy K. (Childers) Brooks, who was also his business partner, and their Irish Terrier, Izzy. He is survived by three sons, Anthony (Andy) & Carol (Wamsley) Brooks of Perryville, Kentucky; John & Toni (Crank) Brooks of Portsmouth, Ohio; and Morgan P. & Fonda (Doss) Brooks of Columbus, Ohio. He had six wonderful grandchildren, Nathan (Stefanie) Brooks, Trudy Brooks, Matt (Cassie) Brooks, Amy (Luke) Sizemore, Teresa (Tim) Clemens, Aaron (Jessica) Brooks, along with eight great grandchildren, Dylan Brooks, Kyle Laxton, Sydney Patterson, Mason Brooks, Gracie Laxton, Presley Brooks, William Clemens, Alex Clemens, and Nori Brooks, along with many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and many beloved friends in the Ramey's Point community.

A celebration of life ceremony was conducted in his presence. Arrangements are being handled by the Florida Cremation Society. His ashes will be spread at a later date with the family & many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the trees of tribute, U.S. Forest Service or to Shawnee Animal Clinic, located at Fort Hills Estates Village in Portsmouth, Ohio, in his memory.