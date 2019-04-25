OTIS M. HARR

HEATH — Otis M. Harr, 72, of Heath, Ohio, passed away, April 23, 2019 in Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born in Truitt, Kentucky, May 22, 1946, a son of the late Albert Harr and Anna Collier Harr. Otis was a Veteran of the United States Army and Retired from Carpenters Local 200, Columbus, Ohio.

Preceded in death by five siblings, Oscar Harr, Jim Harr, Edith Richards, Dutch Hale and Norma Jean McCoy.

Surviving are three children, Dianne (Steve) Potter of South Shore, Kentucky, Steve (Brooke) Harr of Thornville, Ohio and Cindy (Mark) Bogue of Utica, Ohio, two brothers, Paul (Alice) Harr, John (Lucille) Harr both of South Shore, Kentucky, one sister, Janet Dixon of Greenup, Kentucky, six grandchildren, Jennifer, Dylan, Evan, Adelyn,Lily, Elynn, great grandchildren, Autymn, Michael and Jaxson.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Elder Troy Thomas, officiating. Burial will follow in Harr Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Military Gravesides services will be by James Dickey American Legion Post 23 of Portsmouth, Ohio.

