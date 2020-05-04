Owen Entler
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Clyde Owen Entler, 56 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1963 in West Portsmouth to the late James Entler and Beverly McGlone Entler who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a special uncle, Eugene McGlone. Clyde was a member of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club and went by the nickname "Axeman" and also a member of the Banana Splits Club. He loved riding his harley, swimming, watching horror movies, dragons, skulls, protecting his girls, and spoiling his grandkids. Their poppy loved them. Clyde could make you laugh when you were feeling down and would help anyone in need, he will be greatly missed. Along with his mother, Clyde is survived by his wife of 16 amazing years, Charlotte A. Jones Entler, 2 sons; Christopher (Tabitha) Entler and Teddy McDaniel Jr., 2 daughters; Rebecca Entler and Christina (Tyler) Stiffler, 7 grandchildren; Trinity Watson, Molly McDaniel, Rain Mosley, Morgan Entler, Brently McDaniel, Tinzly McDaniel, and Tucker Stiffler, and a brother, Tony (Tonya) Entler, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

