WEST PORTSMOUTH-Pamela Edith Frye Adkins, 70 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born January 25, 1950 in West Portsmouth to the late Hord Earl and Bessie Edith Hobbs Frye. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Adkins Sr. whom she married June 26, 1968, 6 brothers; Wayne, Ed, Hord, Terry, Doc, and Michael Frye, and 4 sisters; Kate Brown, Garnet Davis, Delores Frye, and Maxine Howard.

Pam retired from Shawnee Mental Health and was a part of Foster Care for 30 years, caring for hundreds of foster kids. She loved the Lord and family with all her heart.

Pam is survived by a son, Jerry Lee Adkins Jr., a daughter, Tammy (Gary) McNutt, a daughter-in-law, Tracy Adkins all of West Portsmouth, 3 grandchildren; DJ (Adreonna), Cody, and Haven Adkins, a great grandchild, Braxton Canter McNutt, 5 sisters; Anna Davis of Canton, Rose (Junior) Wiley, Sue Frye, Marva Frye of West Portsmouth, and Barbara Stecher of Charlotte, NC., along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Stoney Run Tabernacle with Craddock Frye officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 5 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.