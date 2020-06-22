NEW BOSTON-Pamela Adkins, 71 of New Boston, Ohio, passed away June 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born in South Shore Kentucky, Aug. 23, 1948, a daughter of the late Merle Hubert Clark and Thelma Louise Carpenter Clark.

Preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Hershel Adkins, two brothers, Lloyd Clark and Michael Clark, one sister, Janice Reeves.

Surviving are one son, Hershel (Rusty) Adkins of South Shore, KY, two daughters, Jennifer Adkins of La Porte, IN, Tresia Adkins Darnell of Ashland, KY, two brothers, Ronald Clark of South Shore, KY and Roger Clark of South Portsmouth, KY, seven grandchildren, Sarah Spires, Amanda Case, Patrick Russell, Tyler Russell, Ashley Adkins, Megan Clark and Alissa Williams, four great grandchildren, Liam Thomas, Waylon Case, Sophia Horner and Miss Eliza Clark and many more on the way, and her best friend Priss.

Graveside services will be held at 1p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Bennetts Chapel Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com