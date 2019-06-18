PAMELA S. JORDAN

NORTH BALTIMORE — Pamela S. Jordan, 70, of North Baltimore went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1949.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Kelly) Jordan of North Baltimore; andher grandchildren: Trevor, Katelin, and Brooks Jordan. Pam is alsosurvived by her sister, Sandy (Bill) Jones of Old Orchard, Maine; brothers: Tim (Teresa) Hileman, Steve Hileman, and Ed Hileman, all of Portsmouth, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Jordan; and her parents, Virgil and Emily Hileman.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00am at New Maplewood Cemetery. SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore will handle arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by

