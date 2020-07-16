1/
Pamela Nickell
SAINT PERTERSBURG, FL-Pam Schuler Cranston (Nickell) died July 9, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Florida at 78.

She was born in Portsmouth to Harold and Avanell Schuler, graduated from PHS in 1960 and moved to Venice, Florida in 1973. As a young girl, she was active in the American Saddlebred three-gaited horseshow circuit and as an adult became well-known in the local political scene in her Florida community as Chief Legislative Aide to many State Representatives.

An avid UK Wildcat fan, she loved UK and Kentucky for her beloved grandfather, Preston Fields.

She is survived by her three children: Scot, Craig and Amy, and her five grandchildren: Katie, Torrey, Tessa, Taylor and Ryan.

A memorial service is being held on Aug 8th, 2020 at MCC Tampa via FaceBook Live. Those who would like to attend remotely please email revcraig@mcctampa.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: MCC Tampa, 408 E Cayuga St, Tampa, FL 33603 c/o Pam Nickell.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
MCC Tampa via FaceBook Live
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
