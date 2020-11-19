1/
Pamela Sweeney
1948 - 2020
MINFORD – Pamela Kay Sweeney died peacefully on November 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Pamela was born December 24, 1948. She married the love of her life, Ted C. Sweeney, on July 15, 1967. They have been happily married for 53 years. From this marriage came three children: Ted Sweeney (Larissa), Robin Jenkins (Mark), and Melissa Brady (Mike). From these children, they extended their family with seven grandchildren: Seth (Julie), Kari (Gabe), Kacee (Trent), Morgan, Mackenzie, Mace, and Alexis. They had two great grandchildren, Brody and Jack, with two more on the way! Pamela devoted her life to her family. Her grandchildren were convinced that she had a magic purse which held anything/everything you could ever need. They lovingly refer to her as Maw. This quiet and reserved woman found her sassy side later on in life which entertained every single family member endlessly. Most importantly, she taught her family how to love and live for the Lord.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Rubyville Community Church Cemetery with Michael Brady officiating. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines Donations can be made to Evangelistic Outreach, 299 Ohio Avenue, New Boston, Ohio 45662. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
