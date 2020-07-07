1/1
Parenthia Hinson
PORTSMOUTH - Parthenia "Pat" Kay Hinson, age 71, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born June 22, 1949 in Portsmouth to Alphonso and Martha (Holsinger) Wiley. Pat worked in housekeeping at a Portsmouth hospital. She enjoyed puzzles and was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her sons, Charlie (Jerri) Hinson, Jr. of Dayton, Jerome (Staci) Hinson of Portsmouth; daughter, Martha (Tim) Sanders of Zanesville; brothers, Mike (Mildred) Wiley of Portsmouth, Dave Wiley of AZ; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; granddaughter, Ashley Ogg; sisters, Chris Carver, Crena Stiles; brothers, Curt, Bill, and Frank Wiley.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor John Lore officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of Pat and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
