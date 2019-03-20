PAT COLLIER

LUCASVILLE — Patricia Frances Collier, 72, of Lucasville, has been taken into the Lord's arms on March 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 21, 1947 in South Shore, Kentucky a daughter of the late Edward and Sylvia Wolfenbarger Ward.

Pat was a retired custodian with over 30 years of service with the Valley Local School District where her heart was with every child she met. She was a 1965 Portsmouth East High School graduate.

She is survived by her husband, Edward "Gene" Collier, with whom she was blessed with 51 years of marriage, beginning July 15, 1967 in South Shore, KY, her children Edward Dean Collier of Lucasville Jeanie and John Stambaugh of Lucasville, and Emily Marie Ramirez of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Ciara (Robert) Cassity, David (Haley) Stambaugh, Joshua Horner, Jessica Markwell, and Arizona Collier; and 13 great-grandchildren. Pat fought a long painful battle with Alzheimer's but her victory has been won since her commitment to the Lord in her Christian Faith. She will be remembered by her deeply devoted love for her family.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:15 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Dr. Timothy Cassity officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service.