PAT COPAS

LUCASVILLE — Patricia Ann Copas, 73, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born April 13, 1945 in Portsmouth, daughter of the late Emmit and Dorothy Armstrong Osborne. Pat was a retired nurse's aide for many years at Edgewood manor and attended Counity Bible Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Copas, May 5, 1998; her granddaughter, Angel Spradlin; three brothers, Gary, Richard, and Virgil Osborne; and three sisters, Susie Yonce, Rosie Stevens, and Mae Morgan.

Pat is survived by one son, Carl Spradlin of Chillicothe; one daughter, Carolyn Jean Culp of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Victoria (Josh) Adams, and James Culp; two great grandchildren, Vyctoryan and Josh Jr.; one brother, Earl Osborne of Lucasville; and two sisters, Della McGuire of West Portsmouth and Norma Breech of Fostoria, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Community Bible Church on Fairgrounds Road, Lucasville with Joey Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.