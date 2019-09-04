Patricia Alban

Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH
45682
(740)-778-7054
Obituary
SMITH'S CREEK — Patricia Alban, age 76, of Smith's Creek, MI, passed away August 24, 2019 in Port Huron, MI. She was born December 31, 1942 in Portsmouth to James and Ada (Durham) Newell. She was a graduate of Valley High School and loved her animals. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Angie) Harness of Jackson; 4 grandchildren, Scott, Shiann, Kurt, and Lorna.

A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at South Webster Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
