CANTON-Patricia Ann Odle, 92 of Canton, Ohio formerly of Friendship died Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home. She was born November 12, 1927 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Roy William and Florence Kelly Lesh. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Albert B. Odle.

Pat is survived by a son, Alan "Tequila" (Gidget) Odle, a daughter, Karen (Don) Robinson, 4 grandchildren; Nick Odle, Eric, Jason, and Chad Robinson, 11 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.

An Eastern Star Service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Funeral services to follow with Roy Bennett officiating and interment in Odle Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.