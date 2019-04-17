PATRICIA A. ATKINS

PORTSMOUTH —Patricia A. Atkins, 79, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center, with her family by her bedside. Born on September 1, 1939, in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy Carrington Rodgers and was a retired secretary for the Southern Ohio Medical Center with 34 years of service.

Patty was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, attended Cornerstone United Methodist Church, a member of the James Dickey Post Women's Auxiliary and a volunteer for Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Also preceding her in death was her sister, Carole Cottle.

Surviving are three daughters, Lori ( Steve) Buchanan of Danville, KY, Vicki Daum of Pittsburgh, PA and Joni (Chuck) Johnson of Lucasville; a brother, David (Bonnie) Rodgers of Dayton; a sister, Connie (Steve) Defler of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Baker, Abby (Jake) Flavin, Lauren Johnson, Alex Daum and Rylee Johnson, five great-grandchildren, J.B. Baker, Noah, Julianne, Kennedy and Lucy; and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at the convenience of the family with Larry Moore officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Transcending Lives at SOMC Hospice.

Arrangements under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

