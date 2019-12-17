PORTSMOUTH - Patricia "Patty" Ann Bell - Patty walked into Heaven Monday evening after telling loved ones, friends, and caregivers she was going home on Monday. We now know what she meant. A sweet reunion awaited her in Heaven; her dear brother Dickie Bell, whom she spoke of often and loved fiercely.

Patty is survived by two housemates, Mary and Gabby, Ryan and Cera Wymer and their families, the staff and residents at Integrity Homes of Scioto County, the staff and participants at Scioto Residential Services OUR Place, and her Life Point Church family.

Patty, 70, was young-at-heart and a joy to know. She loved life and everyone she met. Coffee, kitty cats, the color pink, and Hello Kitty were her favorite things. She loved Elvis, shopping, eating at KFC, and treated her birthday like a national holiday. She was "Grandma Patty" to many children - but the first were Dax and Lyric Wymer and Isla Storey. She loved the holiday season and everything about Christmas. What a wonderful reward to celebrate Christmas in Heaven this year.

She was an active volunteer at Life Point Church. She spent many Sundays serving in a children's classroom, telling everyone she met about the love of Jesus, and saying her trademark "Praise Lord".

Patty was served for many years by The Scioto County Board of DD, STAR Workshop, and Interim Home Health. She leaves behind many from those agencies who knew and loved her. Before moving into Integrity Homes of Scioto County, Patty spent many years living with Maebelle, who also survives.

During her last days, Patty received exceptional care at SOMC Hospice. Her family and friends are so grateful for the caregivers who sat with Patty, loved Patty, and celebrated early Christmas with her.

A true celebration of her life and legacy will be held Thursday, December 19th at Life Point Church under the direction of Brant Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 am with the funeral starting at 1 pm. Graveside services will follow immediately. Pastor Darrell Nickles will be officiating.