PORTSMOUTH —Patricia Ann Bratt, 72 of Portsmouth died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1947 at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth to the late Belva and Jean Howard. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Ruthie Crisp.

Patty was a 1965 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She was a member of the United Church of God in West Portsmouth and was a child care provider for over 50 years. She was very family oriented and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Patty is survived by her husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Bratt, 4 daughters; Deborah (Kevin) Call, Angela (Brian) Joseph, Barbara (Dwayne) Ard, and Sandra Bratt, 11 grandchildren; Courtney (Jordan), Monica, Gregory, Jacob (Sophia), Elizabeth, Ashleigh, Savannah, Meaghann, Lauren, Ethan, and Jessica, and 2 sisters; Kathy (Garry) Sexton and Judy (Jim) Brown.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Kevin Call officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.