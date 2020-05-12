Patricia Brush
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHILLICOTHE-Patricia A. Brush, 86, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, as a result of complications of a stroke. She was born August 25, 1933 to the late John and Mary Catherine Melvin. On May 17, 1952 she married Ralph Brush, who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include her children, Ralph, Christina (Rick), Vicky, Kim, James and Teresa (Bill); grandchildren, Jessica (Calvin), James, Jennifer (Kirk), Aja, Bridget (Josh), Thomas (Emily), Robert (Cory), Nicholas, Justin, Patricia and Keenan; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Cael, Olivia, Rachel, Bailey, Chloe, Camille, Lucas, Pennie, Bennett, Ellie, Titus and Jalen; sisters, Kathleen, Mary Alice and Laura; a brother Jim; a sister-in-law Mary Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; a sister Carol Jean; brothers Jack and Mike; sisters-in-law Ruby and Joy; and brothers-in-law Ron and Mike. Patricia leaves behind a legacy of love, service and kindness. She was a member of St. Mary Church, where a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Private funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Public graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Friday in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Portsmouth, OH. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda M
May 12, 2020
Vicky, Kim, Ralph and family, you have our sincere condolences at the loss of your mom. Pat was a fine, kind person--never knew a stranger, appreciated by many. Fr. David sends his sympathies also and will be remembering Pat with Mass and prayers. God bless...

Judy, Jackie and Kathleen
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved