Patricia Cade

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Patricia Ann Cade, 86, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, Aug. 16, 2020 in Best Care Nursing and Rehab in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born in South Shore, Kentucky, April 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Kip and Ruth Tarr. She was retired from the Williams Shoe Factory in Portsmouth, Ohio and a longtime member of First Baptist Church in South Shore where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir.

Preceded in death besides her parents are her Husband, David Jack Cade, 2006, one sister, and brother in law, Don and Mary Lou Warner.

Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Cade of Lexington, Kentucky, one sister, Janet (Carl) Forbes of South Shore, Kentucky and host of cousins, nieces and nephews and dear life long friends. The family woul like to give a special thanks to Best Care of Wheelersburg and Hill View Retirement Center for their excellent care.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Acy Gibson, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 p.m.

