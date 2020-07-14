1/1
Patricia Cassidy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Patricia (Bender) Cassidy, 75, of Portsmouth, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. She was born July 22, 1944 in Portsmouth, to the late Charles and Mary (Lore) Bender. Patty worked as a Facilities Manager for Shawnee Mental Health. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Cassidy, brother, Charles Wayne Bender, sisters; Amber Miller and Brenda White. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Cassidy (Missy), of Portsmouth, three granddaughters; Ashlyn, Mallory, and Sarah Cassidy, as well as several nieces and nephews. Patty is also survived by her children's father, Jim Cassidy, of Stout.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Gerald Penix officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Due to the Portsmouth City ordinance, face masks will be required by all visitors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved