PORTSMOUTH-Patricia (Bender) Cassidy, 75, of Portsmouth, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. She was born July 22, 1944 in Portsmouth, to the late Charles and Mary (Lore) Bender. Patty worked as a Facilities Manager for Shawnee Mental Health. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Cassidy, brother, Charles Wayne Bender, sisters; Amber Miller and Brenda White. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Cassidy (Missy), of Portsmouth, three granddaughters; Ashlyn, Mallory, and Sarah Cassidy, as well as several nieces and nephews. Patty is also survived by her children's father, Jim Cassidy, of Stout.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Gerald Penix officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Due to the Portsmouth City ordinance, face masks will be required by all visitors.