LUCASVILLE — Patricia Ann Cunningham, age 60, of Lucasville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. She was born July 18, 1959 in Glendale, WV to Peter and Albertine (Whitlatch) Derocchis. Patti was a 1977 graduate of Valley High School and attended Votech from which she graduated with a cosmetology degree. She married Randy and began mission work in Haiti in 1998. After Randy passed away, she continued missionary work in Jamaica and Uganda. For the past seven years Patti worked as a technician with VRI, a lifeline alert company. She was an avid Columbus Crew fan, enjoyed traveling and genealogy, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to Christian concerts.

Patti is survived by her parents, Ray and Tina Howe; sons, Jared (Julie) Cunningham, Jude Isaac; daughter, Lindsey (Jacob) Carver; brothers, Lee Howe, all of Lucasville, Keith (Lisa) Ray of Bridgeport; sister, Arianne (James) Wade of Moundsville, WV; grandchildren, Ethan and Landon Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Cunningham in 2009.

Funeral services for Patti will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastors Mike Musser and Vicki Bays officiating. Friends may call Friday from 5 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.