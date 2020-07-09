1/1
Patricia Doss
1941 - 2020
LUCASVILLE-Patricia Ann Doss, 78, of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her daughter's residence in New Albany.

She was born July 10, 1941 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Clifford and Frances Stewart Huston.

Patty loved the Lord with all her heart and was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church where she was the pianist for over 50 years, and before a 1959 Valley High School graduate. She was very creative, known for her beautiful costume creations, particularly those she made for the Southern Ohio Light Opera.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Fredrick Doss, July 3, 2013; and her son, James Edward Doss.

Patty is survived by two daughters, Fonda (Morgan) Brooks of New Albany and Tara (Allen) Whitaker of New Albany; daughter-in-law, Alicia Doss of Baltimore, Ohio; four grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Brooks, Kelsey Doss, Dylan Doss, and Jackson Whitaker; two great-granddaughters, Ava Doss and Ellenore Brooks; one brother, John Huston of Portsmouth; and two sisters, Linda Blanton of Rosemount and Nancy Staker of Portsmouth.

Graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with Sally Schisler officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:30 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
JUL
12
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Lucasville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
