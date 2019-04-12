PATRICIA GASTELLE

CENTERVILLE — Patricia Gastelle, 95, of Centerville, Ohio, formerly of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home. Born on March 17,1924 in Portsmouth, Patricia was the youngest of six children born to E.G. and Annie Williams.

Patricia graduated from PHS in 1942. Throughout the years she worked at several area businesses, including the , WIOI Radio, and most notably as a writer and columnist at the Scioto Voice. The last ten years of her life were spent volunteering at 10 Wilmington Plan, a retirement community in Dayton, Ohio where she was known fondly by the residents and staff as "the queen of trivia".

Pat will long be remembered as an avid sports fan. She cheered loudly for the Wheelersburg Pirates, as well as the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. But her first love was The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Preceding her death was her husband of 48 years, Don, and youngest grandson, Cade Gardner. She is survived by her four children, Teri, Annie, Michael, and Donna. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a 5th on the way.

A party was held for Patricia's 95th birthday on March 16, 2019. This gathering of family and friends was a celebration of her life. A graveside service will be held in Wheelersburg this Spring.