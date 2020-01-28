WEST PORTSMOUTH-Patricia Hamilton, 76, of West Portsmouth, born May 30, 1943, passed away at Southern Ohio Medical Center, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Pat was born Patricia Kay Baughman, in Painesville, OH. The daughter of Howard and Julia (Cooper) Baughman, she graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1961 and earned her B.A. in Elementary Education from Miami University in 1965, where she was also a member of Chi Omega sorority. Pat valued education tremendously, and spent her life teaching, beginning with an elementary school in Kettering, OH, and continuing with 3rd and 4th grade at McKell Elementary in South Shore, KY. Later, she earned a Master's degree in Education from Morehead State University, as well as principal's certification and Gifted Program supervisor certification. Pat spent the last 15 years of her career as both the teacher and supervisor of the Gifted & Talented program in Greenup County Schools. Just a few months into retirement, on the infamous 9/11/01 date, Pat suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. With the devoted attention of her husband, Michael David, she began a lifetime recovery process. In 2008, after losing the love of her life, Pat's focus turned to her animals. From dogs to cats and horses, Pat could never turn away a stray. Though her health deteriorated, Pat determinedly lived life on her own terms. Patricia is survived by her spouse of three months, Rodney Queen of West Portsmouth, sister, Betty Rogers of Cincinnati, OH, two daughters: Michelle (Tony) McCleese, from Wheelersburg, OH and Lisa (Joe) Hamilton, from San Rafael, CA, her beloved dog, Reggie, and several cats, dogs, and horses. Also surviving are her nephew, Jim (Michelle) Rogers, DDS, and her nieces: Julie (Robert) Vilardo, DDS; Jettye (Marc ) Nagy, DDS; and Jodi (David) Dickey, all of Cincinnati, OH, as well as nephew Aaron (Michele) Adams of Powell, OH and niece Jessica (Ryan) Harrah of Mooresville, NC, along with numerous grand-nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sierra's Haven or the animal shelter of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com