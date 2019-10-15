PORTSMOUTH — Patricia "Patsy" Hughes, 72 of Portsmouth, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her daughter's residence.

Funeral mass will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington with Father Paul Younger officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.

She was born on July 1, 1947 in East Lynn, WV a daughter of the late William Staley and Laura Napier Staley. She was a floral designer, a faithful supporter of ASPCA and the Wounded Warrior Project, and was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Norma Napier; paternal grandparents, Arch and Rena Staley; and a sister, Betty Lou Staley.

Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Dr. Michael Hughes; daughter, Kristie Harvey (Greg) of Kenova, WV; two sons, Wayne Maynard of Huntington, WV and Michael Gene Maynard of Portsmouth, Ohio; two sisters, Irene Vance of Genoa, WV and Georgie Johnson of Huntington, WV; four brothers, Charles Staley, James Staley (Donetta) and William Staley all of Genoa, WV and Alpha Staley (Gerri) of East Lynn, WV; grandchildren, Taylor and Johnathon Kennedy, Whitney and Zack Harvey, Kayla, Haley, Reagon, Addison, and Billy Maynard; great grandchildren, Emma Tracy, Maylee Kennedy and Khloe Harvey. She is also survived by her beloved service dog, Delaney and friends and family too numerous to mention.

Pallbearers will be husband, Dr. Michael Hughes, Wayne and Michael Maynard, Greg Harvey, Johnathon Kennedy and Diane Moore. Patricia was an avid gardener and flowers would be appreciated. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.