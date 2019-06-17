PATRICIA C. COPAS JENKINS

WEST MILFORD TOWNSHIP— Patricia C. Copas Jenkins, age 89, of West Milford Township, New Jersey formerly of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born September 8, 1929 in Sciotoville to Verlyn and Mildred (Harris) Copas. Her parents ran the Lane Shop in Portsmouth, known as the "Restaurant on Kinney's Lane". She was an R.N. by profession and worked for over 15 years in the Norwalk, CT area including Eden Nursing Home. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed Christian fellowship and studying her Bible. A great appreciator of food and the enjoyment it provided, it gave her great pleasure to take others out eat at her favorite restaurants. More than anything, she loved spending time with her friends and family.

Patricia is survived by her son, Bradley (Lynn) Jenkins of Oak Ridge, NJ; daughter, Beverly (Jake) Jacoby of Norwalk CT; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Gene" Jenkins; brother, Reverend Roger Copas; great-grandson, Dustin Jenkins-Eid.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville, OH. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.