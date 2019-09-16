DELAWARE — Patricia L. Poling, 83, of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly at Grady Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 5th, 1935 in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas A. & Rachel (Wood) Sartwell. Patricia attended and later graduated from Willis High School where she met the love of her life William "Bill" Poling while in school. They graduated in 1954 and were married shortly after. Patricia worked for American Electric Power as a customer service liaison before she retired after 20 years of service. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, the AMVETS Auxiliary #102, the Moose and the Eagles.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Bill "Poppy" (Lori) Poling; daughter Debbie (Denny) Schooley; daughter-inlaw Connie Poling; grandchildren Josh Schooley, Chad Poling, Jake Schooley, and Charlie Manges, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, son Rick Poling, and 5 of her brothers and sisters.

Patricia enjoyed crafts of any kind; she especially enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She would crochet blankets and complete sewing and alterations for everyone. She was also an avid bowler, and enjoyed riding on the motorcycle with Bill before his passing. She also enjoyed collecting newspapers, and buying lottery tickets where she would always end up on the plus side of the deal. She was a family oriented wife, mother, and grandmother, who was always loving, giving, brilliant, and self-sufficient. Her family will miss her for always being game for WHATEVER!

The Poling family would like to thank the staff of Grady Memorial Hospital (3rd Floor) as well as the Ohio Health Hospice staff for their care and attention over the past days.

Pastor Jennell Rue will officiate a funeral service 10:30 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may gather and pay respects Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00- 7:00 pm at Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Mark Lutheran Church, 28 E William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or Ohio Health Hospice (Grady Memorial Hospital), 561 W Central Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

