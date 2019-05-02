PATRICIA ANN LYONS

SCIOTOVILLE — Patricia Ann Lyons, 91, of Sciotoville, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Best Care Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born on March 24, 1928 in Sciotoville. Her parents were the late Sarah Ward Crawford and Leonard Crawford.

Surviving are her husband, James H. Lyons; her children, Susan (Denny) Smith of Maineville, Linda Lyons of Sciotoville, James L. Lyons of Charlotte, NC and Larry (Evelyn) Lyons of Loveland, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death was a brother, Larry Crawford.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guest at Brant's from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.