WEST PORTSMOUTH-Patricia Ann Manchester, 74 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. She was born February 4, 1946 in Greenup, Kentucky to the late Homer and Helen Oliver Cremeans. She retired from Hempstead Manor as the Activities Director and was of the Baptist Faith.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Leslie Eugene Manchester, a son, Robert "Bob" Eugene (Lois) Manchester, a daughter, Penny (Jeff) Hubbard, 4 grandchildren; Bob Jr., Stacey, Sarah, and J.D., 5 great grandchildren; Gavin, Braiden, Kensley, Braxton, and Clover, a brother, Paul "Sonny" Cremeans, 2 sisters; Carolyn "Sue" Peace and Connie Mounts, a special cousin, Judy Fetters, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating and interment in Collier Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Patricia's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
