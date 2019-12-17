PORTSMOUTH - Patricia Bridgette McGowan, age 72, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Portsmouth on September 28, 1947 to Leo and Geneva (Hill) Garrett. A 1965 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, Patricia worked as a supervisor for K-Mart. She loved to draw, color, bake, sew, make quilts, and travel.

She is survived by her husband, Charles McGowan of Portsmouth; son, Charles McGowan, Jr. of Portsmouth; daughter, Michele (James) Lucas of Crown City; brother, Scott Garrett of Columbus; sister, Sandy Hall of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Courtney (Brandon) Burton, Chasity (Christopher) McDanial, Justin Whisman; great-grandchildren, Eli, Peyton, Malaki, Colton, and Brayden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Garrett.

Funeral services for Patricia will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories of Patricia and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.