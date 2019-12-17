Patricia McGowan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia McGowan.
Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH
45662
(740)-456-4133
Obituary
Send Flowers

PORTSMOUTH - Patricia Bridgette McGowan, age 72, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Portsmouth on September 28, 1947 to Leo and Geneva (Hill) Garrett. A 1965 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, Patricia worked as a supervisor for K-Mart. She loved to draw, color, bake, sew, make quilts, and travel.

She is survived by her husband, Charles McGowan of Portsmouth; son, Charles McGowan, Jr. of Portsmouth; daughter, Michele (James) Lucas of Crown City; brother, Scott Garrett of Columbus; sister, Sandy Hall of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Courtney (Brandon) Burton, Chasity (Christopher) McDanial, Justin Whisman; great-grandchildren, Eli, Peyton, Malaki, Colton, and Brayden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Garrett.

Funeral services for Patricia will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories of Patricia and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.