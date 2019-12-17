PORTSMOUTH — Patricia Nelle Pontious, 87, of Portsmouth, died December 16, 2019. Pat was born June 13, 1932, in Columbus to the late James Richard Jones and Nellie Marie (Phistner) Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Jones, and her husband of 62 years, Louis Pontious, Sr.

Pat was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and had owned and ran a small business for many years, Pat's Ceramic Shop. She is survived by her son and his wife, Louis and Barbara Pontious, Jr. of West Portsmouth, two grandchildren, Louis (Sarah) Pontious III, and Megan (Charlie) Flanagan, four great-grandchildren; Mikel Pontious, Krista Pontious, McKenna Flanagan, and Skylar Flanagan, as well as her Doberman, Bella.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with visitation for friends and family at 11:00 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SOMC Hospice.