Patricia Robertson
LUCASVILLE-Patricia Mae Robertson, 74, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born December 13, 1945 in Lucasville a daughter of the late Fred and Stella Osborne Alley.

Trish was a Certified Dietary Manager, CFPP, part of the ANFP. She worked for Pineview Manor in Beaver for 27 years, was a 1964 Eastern High School graduate, and a member of the Back Run House of Prayer.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ralph Robertson whom she married June 20, 1965; two sons, Ralph (Christine) Robertson, and Brian (Shirley) Robertson both of Lucasville; one daughter, Patty (Dicky) Greathouse of Lucasville; 11 grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill (Barbara) Alley of Minford; and two sisters, Thelma Bartley of Beaver and Gail (Stan) Spence of Minford; and sister-in-law, Margie Alley .

Trish was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse, Raymond, and Danny Alley; and one sister, Joyce Alley.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Burial will follow in Jacob's Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to the funeral Friday.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
