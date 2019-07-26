PATRICIA SISSEL

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Patricia (Davis) Sissel, 67, of West Portsmouth, went peacefully to sleep just after midnight on July 26, 2019 in her room at Hillview and awaits the return of her loving Savior Jesus Christ. She defied the odds and battled Huntington's disease over the last couple decades but never lost her distinctive smile or ability to make others feel at ease. Pat was born August 10, 1951 in Portsmouth, Ohio to John and Edna (Hall) Davis. Pat was married to Dan Sissel from 1970 to 1988 who preceded her in death along with her parents and a brother Bill Davis.

She is survived and greatly missed by her two daughters, Melanie Gilliland and husband Craig of Rosemount, and Leah Liston and husband John of Wichita, Kansas; five grandchildren, Lexie, Cole and Delanie Gilliland of Rosemount and Emily and Abigail Liston of Wichita, Kansas; her oldest brother Dan Davis and wife Gail of Lucasville and several other nieces, nephews and special family members in the Hall, Davis and Sissel families.

Pat started on a new journey after raising her kids and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Social Work and worked for the Counseling Center's Stepping Stones House. While raising her family she worked at the Senior Center, DMV, and HR Block. She will always be remembered for her hugs, gentle pleasant spirit and loving her family and friends unconditionally. She also was an avid reader, had voracious appetite for learning and wasn't afraid to try new things.

She grew up attending and took her family to Lombardsville Community Church and Mackletree Christ Baptist Mission Church and would attend there or the Portsmouth Seventh-day Adventist church with her daughter when able as she got older. The family would like to thank her special caregivers that allowed her to remain in her home through the years especially Pam Jackson (deceased), Hospice Chaplain Larry Moore for his visits and many prayers, the SOMC Hospice nurses and the staff at Hillview for their affection and friendship.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. July 29, 2019 at Lombardsville Community Church in Otway with her cousin, Pastor Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Garvin Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 – 8 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Huntington's disease Society of America via their website of www.hdsa.org.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com