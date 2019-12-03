LEXINGTON — Patricia Kaye Skaggs-Bender, 80, loving mother, friend and wife, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Fri, Nov 22, 2019. Pat was born in Long Beach, CA, the first child of Homer and Mary Webb. After her father's release from the Navy, the family moved to Portsmouth, OH. She was a graduate from Portsmouth High School and later received her diploma from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. In 1961, she married Sam Skaggs (deceased) and raised three children. Pat had a passion for both nursing and real estate, enjoying careers in both fields. She retired in Lexington, KY with her husband of over 35 years, Otto Bender.

Pat is survived in legacy & amazing memories by her husband Otto Bender, Lexington, KY; children, Brent Skaggs (Sherry) of Saginaw, MI, Dr. Bruce Skaggs (Jennifer) of Belchertown, MA and Samantha Bryan (Mark) of Atlanta, GA; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews & other beloved friends and relatives. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Pat's funeral arrangements.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held Fri, Dec 6th at Andover First UMC located at 3801 Polo Club Blvd., Lexington, KY. Family will receive friends for visitation from 10 am- 11 am with funeral service at 11 am followed by a reception. Pat will be laid to rest in Wheelersburg, OH at Memorial Burial Park on Saturday, Dec 7th at 11 am with a ceremony for close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to Lexington Area Parkinson's Support Group and Bluegrass Hospice Care.

To view Pat's full obituary, share a remembrance of Pat or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.