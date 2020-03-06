Patricia Woodrow (1981 - 2020)
Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
McDermott – Patricia Ann Woodrow, 38, of McDermott, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence. Born April 18, 1981 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Robin (Keaton) Buckler, and the late John Hensley, she loved to do karaoke and was a nurse's aide.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by four daughters, Falicia Woodrow, Whitney Woodrow, Kaleigh Woodrow, Torrie Woodrow; her husband, Paul Woodrow; a sister, Diane Campbell; a brother, Buddy Royal; her grandmother, Lorraine McDaniel and many nieces.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, William "Bud" Royal.

Funeral services will conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will be in White Gravel Cemetery near Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
