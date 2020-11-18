CHESAPEAKE — Patrick Emerson Newton, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Thelma Tackett Newton and two brothers, Mitchell and James. Patrick is survived by his siblings, Sherilynne, Floyd, Kathleen, John and Mary. He was a 1978 graduate of Valley High School and of Baptist faith. He served in the United States Air Force and also worked as an over the road truck driver. Pat enjoyed Nascar, fishing, the Florida Gators and outdoor cooking. Due to covid, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He thought of others through cornea donation. He wishes for his friends and family to donate to their favorite charity in his memory. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com