PATRICK ROY TABOR

PORTSMOUTH — Patrick Roy Tabor,45 of Portsmouth Born June 21,1973 to Velda Lou Eggers and Patrick Walter Tabor. Went to be with our Lord On February 27,2019. Patrick was a graduate of East high school in 1991.

Patrick is survived by his father Patrick W Tabor of Portsmouth, one brother Cody Scott Kelley, one nephew Billie Greene, one niece Laiken Lou Kelley and fiancee Catherine Bentley of Portsmouth. Proceeded in death by his mother Velda L Eggers, grandparents Melvin Anderson, Helen Anderson-Eldridge, George and Marianne Tabor.

Funeral arrangements are done by Crockett Reed of South Shore.
Crockett L Reed Funeral Home
258 Biggs Ln
South Shore, KY 41175
(606) 932-2021
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
