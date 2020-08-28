PORTSMOUTH-Patty Jean Schuyler, 71, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home. She was born in Portsmouth April 27, 1949, a daughter of the late Phyllis Geraldine (Clifford) and Willard Aldridge.

Patty retired as a housekeeper from the Holiday Inn.

Her husband, Charles "Pete" Robert Schuyler, preceded her in death April 11, 2002. The couple were married April 7, 1967, in Portsmouth.

Surviving are two brothers, Richard Lee (Connie) Aldridge and Larry William (Patty Jean) Aldridge of Portsmouth; three sisters, Saundra Sue Moore of Portsmouth, Barbara Ann Crisp of Martin, KY and Jennie Ann Hale of Franklin Furnace; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Patty was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Aldridge.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Dennis Dawes, minister, officiating. The family request that all who attend wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.