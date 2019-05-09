PAUL E. BAUER

WHEELERSBURG —Paul E. Bauer, age 78, of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at Kings Daughter's Medical Center in Ashland. He was born June 16, 1940 to Theodore Lang and Cleona (Niemer) Bauer. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a master's degree from Akron University. He had a 49-year career in education; serving as principal in the New Boston School District, curriculum director at Gallipolis City Schools, elementary principal at the Northwest Local School District in Cincinnati, curriculum director at Wellston School District, finishing his career as curriculum director at Sciotoville Community School. Paul was a member of the Sciotoville Christian Church. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds. He loved working in his yard, especially cutting the grass.

Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda (Morris) Bauer; two sons, Tony Bauer (Farah) of Fairfax, VA, and David Bauer (Megan) of Columbus; a stepdaughter, Valerie Gehlenborg-Schulte (Tim) of Cincinnati; one brother Donald M. Bauer of Columbus; two sisters, Rebecca Schmittel of Twinsburg, OH; Mary Nichols (Don) of Versailles, KY; two granddaughters, Alexandra Bauer and Samantha Bauer both of Columbus; four step-grandchildren, Brittany, Becca, Ryan, Lindsey all of Cincinnati: and his fur baby April.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sciotoville Christian Church in Sciotoville with Brian Enz and William Marshall Duke officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME IN WHLEELERSBURG and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. In leu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Paul's name to Sierra's Haven and the . Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.