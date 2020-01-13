WHEELERSBURG - Paul Merritt Dingus, age 72, of Wheelersburg, passed away January 12, 2020 in Columbus. He was born February 24, 1947 in Wheelersburg to Paul S. and Doris (Lawson) Dingus. Paul graduated in 1965 from Minford High School and then served two years in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968. He worked as a pipefitter for 30 years for Local #577 Pipefitters Union. Paul enjoyed hunting and was a Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by three sons, Tony (Peggy) Dingus of South Webster, Kevin (Dana) Dingus of Wheelersburg, Jason (Christina) Dingus of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Kaleb, Emily, Alison, and Nick Dingus; great-grandchild, Grant Dingus; brothers, Ralph (Jodi) Dingus of Wheelersburg, Dan (Sue) Dingus of Sciotoville, Ken (Barb) Dingus of South Webster, Brian (Anita) Dingus of Franklin Furnace; sisters, Retta (Dave) Ashley of Wheelersburg, Elaine (Mike) Smith of Minford, Anna Marie (Larry) Davis of Minford; sister-in-law, Pat Dingus of Michigan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, whom he married July 11, 1969; a brother, Lloyd Dingus; great-grandson, Jackson Dingus in infancy.

Funeral services for Paul will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Brian Baer officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace with military honors provided by James Dickey Post #23, American Legion. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Fond memories of Paul and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.