PAUL ARTHUR FOWLER

LUCASVILLE —Paul Arthur Fowler, Age 71, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at SOMC in Portsmouth. He was born August 12, 1947, in Catlettsburg, KY. Paul is survived by four sons, four brothers, four sisters, eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Summit Cemetery in Ashland, KY. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Condolences to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.