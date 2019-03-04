PAUL GREGORY

LUCAVILLE — Paul Edward Gregory, 79, lifelong resident of Lucasville, was called home to meet his Heavenly Father, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born September 19, 1939 in Lucasville, a son of the late Edward and Allene Blanton Gregory. Paul was a retired teacher with over 40 years of service beginning in the Portsmouth City School District and had a long tenure in the Valley Local School District. Paul was a former assistant high school baseball coach for many years. Paul was a man of great faith and served as former Pastor, Elder and Sunday School teacher at the Lucasville Community of Christ. Paul was a 1958 Valley High School graduate, and received his Bachelor of Science in Education as well as his Master's in Education from Ohio University.

Always civically minded, Paul was a former member of the Valley Township Fire Department, member of the Lucasville Over 50 Club, was awarded the "Citizen of the Year" award by the Lucasville Masonic Lodge, and served as the Grand Marshall of the Lucasville Christmas Parade. His commitment to the youth of the area was evidenced in his participation as coach in the Lucasville Little and Senior League baseball programs, the Portsmouth Del Rice League, and his love of the Valley Indians Sports programs, serving on the football "Chain Gang" for over 30 years. Paul umpired many of the local high school baseball games and was selected to umpire in the Ohio High School State Baseball Tournament.

Paul was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Donna Jean Crabtree Gregory whom he married December 22, 1962 in Lucasville; one daughter, Terri Gregory of Lucasville; two sons, Ric (Jhonda) Gregory of Lucasville and Rod (Brenda) Gregory of Lucasville; three grandchildren, Cory (Greg Tolliver) Gregory, Cody (Natalie Ward) Gregory, and Mykael (Jared) DeLong; and great-granddaughter on the way, Addalyn Ann DeLong.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Valley Middle School with Daron Lilly officiating. Graveside services will follow 11 a.m. Friday in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Valley Middle School. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Paul will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and community. The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Ron Arrick for his above and beyond care of our husband, dad, and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucasville Community of Christ, c/o Terri Gregory, Treasurer, 206 Judy Lane, Lucasville, OH 454648.