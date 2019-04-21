PAUL JAMES

LUCASVILLE —Paul Eugene James, 61, of, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at SOMC Hospice.

He was born September 10, 1957, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Elmer Watson James and Ruby Daniels James Arms.

Paul was a retired Union Carpenter from Local #437.

He was also preceded by one brother, Billy James.

Paul is survived by his wife, Donna Stone James whom he married October 31, 1975, in Lucasville; one daughter, Lisa Fultz of Lucasville; one son, Michael P. James of Lucasville; two grandchildren who were the light of his life, Dylan and Isabella Fultz; one brother Elmer James of Portsmouth; and four sisters, Margaret Isaac of Lucasville, Bonnie Rockwell of Lucasville, Donna Gearhart of Portsmouth, and Doris McKenzie of Portsmouth.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home.