Paul James

PAUL JAMES

LUCASVILLE —Paul Eugene James, 61, of, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at SOMC Hospice.

He was born September 10, 1957, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Elmer Watson James and Ruby Daniels James Arms.

Paul was a retired Union Carpenter from Local #437.

He was also preceded by one brother, Billy James.

Paul is survived by his wife, Donna Stone James whom he married October 31, 1975, in Lucasville; one daughter, Lisa Fultz of Lucasville; one son, Michael P. James of Lucasville; two grandchildren who were the light of his life, Dylan and Isabella Fultz; one brother Elmer James of Portsmouth; and four sisters, Margaret Isaac of Lucasville, Bonnie Rockwell of Lucasville, Donna Gearhart of Portsmouth, and Doris McKenzie of Portsmouth.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
